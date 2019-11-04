UT Health Henderson recently partnered with StepOne Service to provide an inpatient, medically-based, acute withdrawal management program specific to alcohol and opioids, to East Texas residents.
While they will accept patients from anywhere, even out of state, they specifically target an area within a 50-mile radius of Henderson.
“The company strategically chose Henderson, not just because of its rural nature but because of the central location,” said StepOne director, Amber Shepperd.
Admittance into the service is planned and based on an in-depth pre-screening telephone interview and an in-person assessment, which establishes the compatibility of the patient’s situation with the treatment provided. Once qualification is verified, the individual is admitted into the hospital where they will receive round the clock medical care from UT Health Henderson’s qualified medical team.
The service is covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. Shepperd states that she hasn’t, yet, come across an insurance provider they didn’t accept.
While this service may seem like a “detox” program, they are not the same. According to Sheppard, acute withdrawal management is meant to medically manage the first symptoms of the withdrawal process. Detox is simply the process of removing toxins from the body. The detox process often takes weeks or months, and sometimes even years to complete.
Clients are admitted voluntarily; there are no locked doors or phone restrictions but patients must be committed to remaining in the hospital until they are deemed medically stable.
With regularly scheduled doses of medication, patients are allowed to comfortably, and safely; traverse the initial, and often medically dangerous, days of the withdrawal process. The process by which the patient’s dosages are tapered down to nothing decreases the chance of developing any subsequent addictions.
StepOne staff, currently Shepperd herself, will create an individualized discharge plan with aftercare options provided and will continue to follow the patient’s progress up to six months after their discharge.
Previous patients of StepOne have given the service glowing reviews and praised the VIP treatment received during their stay. Sheppard said, “I’ve never heard better feedback from patients in regards to how comfortable their withdrawal process was.”
For more information about the StepOne Service, or questions or comments concerning potential admittance contact Amber Shepperd at (903)655-5655.