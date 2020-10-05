Editors note: Luminant made a big announcement about several new solar power farms they intend to develop. One is a 200 MW farm in the Oak Hill area east of Henderson. The farm will be in the neighborhood of the current 345 KV line that runs from the power plant in Tatum to the Dallas area.
IRVING, Texas, - Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced Tuesday that a comprehensive plan to accelerate its transition to clean power generation sources and advance efforts to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. The company launched Vistra Zero, a portfolio of zero-carbon power generation facilities, including seven new developments announced Tuesday in its primary market of ERCOT that total nearly 1,000 megawatts. In addition, the company committed to more ambitious long-term emissions reduction targets, released its first climate report, and announced its intention to retire all of its generation subsidiaries’ coal plants in Illinois and Ohio.
“The aggregate impact of these milestone initiatives is clear: Vistra’s commitment to our transformation to a low-to-no-carbon future is unequivocal and offers unique opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Curt Morgan, president and CEO of Vistra. “As evidenced by the actions we take and investments we make, Vistra is paving its way for a sustainable future – economically and environmentally – and we’ve been focused on transitioning our generation portfolio for the benefit of the environment, our customers, our communities, our people, and our shareholders.”
Morgan continued, “Importantly, Vistra’s leadership on these issues will not impact our core mission to provide consumers with reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy while lowering emissions. Electricity is an essential resource, and the demand for it will continue to grow as climate initiatives are implemented and the economy is further electrified. So, while the way we produce electricity is changing, our essential role in the process and core mission will not. Vistra is well positioned to not only prove our resiliency during this important transformation to cleaner generation sources, but to lead the way. Our value proposition has never been stronger, and our sustainability has never been clearer. We are confident over time that the severe under-valuation of our stock price will be recognized, and our fair value achieved.”
New Zero-Carbon Development Projects: Vistra Zero
Vistra, which is already developing the world’s largest battery energy storage project, the 400-MW/1,600-MWh Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California, today announced that it is breaking ground on six new solar projects and one battery energy storage project. These new zero-carbon developments, which are part of a newly launched Vistra Zero portfolio, represent a capital investment of approximately $850 million and are all located in the attractive Texas ERCOT market where Vistra has a leadership position:
Expected online in 2021
Andrews Solar Facility, Andrews County – 100 MW
Brightside Solar Facility, Live Oak County – 50 MW
Emerald Grove Solar Facility, Crane County – 108 MW
Upton 2 Solar and Energy Storage Facility – Phase III, Upton County – 10 MW solar (Additional solar capacity to be added to the already operational facility, bringing its total solar capacity to 190 MW)
Expected online in 2022
DeCordova Energy Storage Facility, Hood County – 260 MW/260 MWh (Co-located on site of Luminant’s natural gas-fueled DeCordova Power Plant)
Forest Grove Solar Facility, Henderson County – 200 MW
Oak Hill Solar Facility, Rusk County – 200 MW
The Vistra Zero portfolio also includes the company’s existing nuclear, renewable, and energy storage facilities:
Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant (2,300 MW)
Upton 2 Solar (180 MW) and Energy Storage Facility (10 MW/42 MWh)
Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility (400 MW/1,600 MWh) – 300 MW Phase I expected online December 2020; 100 MW Phase II expected online by August 2021
Oakland Energy Storage Facility (36.25 MW/ 145 MWh) – expected online January 2022
Inclusive of its new carbon-free projects, the Vistra Zero portfolio now consists of approximately 4,000 MW of zero-carbon assets. In addition, the company continues to evaluate additional solar and battery projects, including more than 1,000 MW in Texas, more than 1,000 MW in California, and approximately 450 MW in Illinois under the Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Act. Vistra is also exploring potential future development opportunities at many of the company’s existing power plant sites.