Early Thursday morning as the sun began to rise, 6:30 a.m. to be exact many gathered at the Henderson Civic Center for the first ever Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Henderson. The event was based on II Corinthians 3:17 and called “Lord pour out your love, life and liberty upon Henderson, Texas.
The prayer event was hosted by the Henderson Area Ministerial Alliance and was free to the public. Breakfast was served as several volunteers helped with the large gathering for the purpose to pray.
Jay Abercrombie, Henderson City Manager greeted the guests and welcomed them to such an early prayer event.
“This is the first ever event of this kind here in Henderson and I hope it becomes an annual event,” said Abercrombie.
Mayor Buzz Fullen also welcomed everyone just before the color guard marched from the back to the front and placed the American and Texas flags in front of the stage. Mayor Fullen then lead everyone in the pledge to the American Flag.
He said, “There’s a lot of folks here and lots of networking going on.”
Local businessman Charlie Hutto offered a stirring rendition of the song God Bless America as he played his guitar.
Immediately after the song Charles Helton, Lieutenant of the Police Department and Chamber President shared with the group the history of the National Day of Prayer. He shared how that on April 17 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States and that President Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. This special event has continued to this day.
“Setting aside times for prayer and fasting has been apart of our nation for years, said Helton.
The First Pastor to lead a prayer was Pastor Reggie Weatherton who led the group in a prayer for unity.
“So many destroy the unity that they worked so hard to establish,” said Weatherton.
Pastor Bruce Wike, Pastor of Metro Church in Henderson led everyone in a prayer for the City of Henderson. He told the group that his assignment was to pray over the city and it was his joy to do so. He then prayed a stirring prayer over the city officials and leaders of the city.
“We need to use this meeting to be a launching pad,” said Wike.
Alex Hammontree, a lady missionary to Haiti told the audience before praying for the world said, “There is not a more urgent time than this to prayer for our world. We pray for the spreading of Your (God) glory over this world.”
City Councilman and deacon of his Church Henry Pace then lead everyone in a prayer for our schools. He told the audience that he had been a part of the school system since the fourth grade.
He said in his prayer, “God come and cover our schools in this city and county.”
Pastor James Peoples prayed the closing prayer by offering not only a powerful prayer but a couple of songs as well.
Pastor Peoples told the audience, “It’s a good day for the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. There has never been a time that we have unity than today.”
He sang Amazing Grace and prayed a powerful prayer that moved the audience and closed the event by singing the song To God Be The Glory.