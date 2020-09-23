The Henderson City Council approved the 2020-2021 fiscal budget and tax rate Tuesday at a special called meeting.
“We wanted to have this public hearing at the Civic Center so that anyone that wanted to attend in person could,” said Jay Abercrombie, City Manager.
No one showed up to address the council with any concerns. The public hearing was the second reading of the ordinance as required by law.
The tax rate will remain the same as last year at $.5517 per one hundred percent appraised value of all real and personal property for the year 2020.
Laura Droddy representing the Rusk County Republican Women addressed the Council about allowing a street closure for a Get Out and Vote Patriotic Parade on October 31 at 11 a.m.
“The main purpose of this is to get people to vote,” said Droddy. “We will be focusing on patriotism and love of country.”
Council member Henry Pace wanted to know if any other political parties had been contacted to participate or was it just a Republican event.
Droddy assured Pace that Republicans, Democrats and Independents were welcome to participate. Plans are to invite the entire community to participate.
Council member Steve Higginbotham was concerned that the parade would interfere with the Halloween festivities planned that same day downtown from 1 to 3 p.m. Droddy assured him that they could work around that and the parade should only be about 30 minutes long. So the street would only be closed for 30 minutes.
The Council wanted more details and time to talk with other city departments that would be needed for the parade and event.
The agenda item was tabled until a special called meeting could be held on October 6 at noon also held at the Civic Center.