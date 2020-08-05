The 2020 Dixie Youth Baseball Super Regional T-Ball Tournament started this past weekend and the Henderson Dixie Youth teams were there to participate.
Over the weekend the Henderson 10U played and were unfortunately eliminated Sunday night by Center and the 12U Henderson team was set to play in Center on Monday, August 3.
The Little Leaguers playing in Henderson Monday were the 6U and 8U Regional teams who had qualified through previous games over the weekend.
The Henderson 6U T-ball team played against the Livingston 6U team on August 3. They had qualified by striking out EMC National last Saturday and going on to face Livingston the first time, where they unfortunately lost.
The team fell into a secondary bracket where they played against Bullard Blue on Sunday and won, for a chance to redeem themselves against Livingston.
Monday morning bright and early at 10 a.m., the Henderson boys were getting pumped up by their coaches to give it their all, in a rematch game against Livingston.
The atmosphere surrounding the coaches on the Henderson side was a bit tense, while the stands filled with fans and family of the boys were full of whispers. Some people in the stand were talking amongst themselves about how the past game against Livingston had been rocky.
This seemed very irrelevant at first because Henderson took the lead in the first inning real quick. They went to bat first and quickly picked up 7 points by storming the mounds in rapid-fire succession.
One onlooker was extremely enthusiastic, conversing with another person in the crowd about how if they could keep it up Henderson might stand a chance.
Unfortunately, things seemed to change course after the first inning ended, in a turnabout from them being at-bat to going on defense.
From there the Livingston team racked up a score of 14 to 9 in the second. During this time, Henderson’s 6U Coach Bo Doss started getting more and more flustered, eventually jumping up and down on the metal fencing of the dugout at one point.
However, trying to keep the morale of the team up, one of the coaches started banging the bats together, shouting “these bats are knocking, ready to go!” in an attempt to keep the energy up during the rest of the game. It seemed that this was a natural occurrence, as though it was a tradition at their games.
Even when the Henderson boys were losing 21 to 9 at the bottom of the third, the coaches still tried to rally their spirits, not letting the young Henderson boys give up. The coaches and boys both played their hearts out, ending the game at 21 to 10.
Henderson had 16 hits in the game while being sure-handed in the field. There were notable members, such as Billy Mills, Brock Graham, Knox Halfpenny, Kenneth Mostyn, and Jerry Jackson who each had multiple hits for the team. Aiden Doss had the most opportunities on the field with two putouts during the game.
Over the course of the weekend, members Harrison Strong and Treylin Sanders led the team with 18 RBIs combined.
While this was an elimination game, with Livingston going on to play in the Championships, the Henderson boys did not give up the game easily. Their coaches who led them into action, Bo Doss, Matt Strong, Chase Crockett, and Travis Chapman, all continuing to encourage the Henderson boys by declaring they tried their hardest.