The cream of the crop of Rusk County’s first responders was honored during Thursday night’s packed Chamber Banquet, where an emotional Lt. Charles Helton handed over the Henderson Chamber of Commerce reins to incoming President Wesley Holloway.
“From me to you as your outgoing president, I have appreciated your resilience,” said Helton. “I have admired your hard work and dedication despite the difficult circumstances. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing me to be your President.”
Holloway is a 17 year resident of Henderson and owner of a thriving downtown business, Happy at Home Health Care. He is well known for being a jokester, a fact to which his wife Jasmine and his son and daughter can attest.
His business has been on the Chamber roll for seven years, and he is highly active within the community.
“I appreciate all of your hard work,” said Holloway of Helton and his successful year as Board President. “I enjoyed every minute working with you, and I look forward to being able to call on you in the year to come.”
He presented Helton with the plaque commemorating his year within the office. “Thank you Charles for all the work you’ve done and thank you for everything you’ve done this year.”
Holloway also thanked the owners and crews of Hushpuppies for catering the dinner and Cheyenne’s Lunchbox for the delicious dessert options and recognized the hard work of the talented middle school group who designed and created the Mardi Gras themed decorations for the banquet.
Before passing on the keys to the Chamber kingdom, Helton took an unprecedented moment to surprise Chamber Director Bonnie Geddie and her dedicated Administrative Assistant Marty Brown with an award of their own.
Helton presented Brown with a beautiful glass award in recognition of her “dedicated work, great attitude, and friendship.” The hard-working and always gracious Brown was openly touched by the gesture.
Typically unflappable, Geddie appeared pleasantly surprised by Helton’s recognition. As per usual, she didn’t love his notion that everyone at the banquet should take a photo of her as she’s a behind-the-scenes constant and deserved a bit of light shone her way.
“I met Ms. Bonnie about 20 years ago,” said a tearful Helton. “I met her at Golden Corral. I was a deputy on the streets and I’m gonna be honest with you, I was scared of the lady. As time went on I moved into President. I knew that Bonnie did so much for this community but I didn’t know exactly how much until she started bossing me around. If you don’t have Bonnie on your team you’re truly missing out.”
Choosing not to award the Man and Woman of the Year honors the Board decided, instead, to honor some distinguished members of the local law enforcement and first responders community.
Honorees for the newly implemented first responder awards are:
Henderson Police Department
CID Lt. Eric Sullivan - Outstanding Lt.
Officer Keaton Hand - Outstanding Patrol Officer
Cassandra Easley - Outstanding Dispatcher
Henderson Fire Department
Colin Coats - Outstanding Firefighter
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. LaKeldrick Adams - Outstanding Patrol Officer
Amy Hunt - Outstanding Dispatcher
Vicki Moore - Outstanding Corrections Officer
Sgt. Johnathan Rhodes - Outstanding Investigator
Ambassador of the Year - Suzanne Cross
Silver Star of the Year - Lynn Nacol