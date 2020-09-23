The House of New Beginnings, Henderson’s newest transition home for area women and a labor of love for Erminia Zavala and sponsors First Free Will Baptist Church, is searching for volunteers to fill specific needs within the home. The group would also like to announce to the community that the food pantry and clothing closet used and operated by the residents of New Beginnings is open to the public on the first and third Sundays of every month from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
The quick growth of the program and the successes of the residents has created a need for volunteers within the home. Specifically, a full-time sitter is needed to care for the younger residents while their mothers pursue the jobs necessary to complete the program. This volunteer position wouldn’t begin immediately as the group would need time to meet and assess the qualification of the volunteer for that duty.
In association with the need for sitters, the home is searching for a vehicle large enough to shuttle the residents to jobs, appointments, and functions. A large part of the program’s ability to help these women transition out of the home and into a sustainable home of their own is by offering them stability while they create their own steady environment. Access to healthcare, appointments, interviews, and a regular uninterrupted work schedule helps the ladies build a healthy foundation without the added stress of arranging transportation to and from these events.
The group’s purpose, to serve the struggling women of this area and guide them into a healthy, faith-rich home of their own, is made possible with the kindness of the community through donations and volunteer efforts. If you would like to sponsor or mentor a resident, volunteer your time, or donate to The House of New Beginnings contact Erminia Zavala at 719-235-1131 or like and follow them on their Facebook page.