A helicopter crash sent a Lake Cherokee couple to a Tyler hospital early Monday morning.
The incident occurred at the Rusk County Airport at approximately 10 a.m. The injured parties, a husband and wife from the Lake Cherokee area who frequently utilize the airport facilities were rushed to UTHealth Tyler hospital, the husband by Flight for Life services with serious injuries, and the wife via ambulance with less severe injuries. The passenger had minor injuries and assisted the injured pilot out of the cockpit.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Department of Public Safety Troopers, the passenger stated that something didn’t feel right as the helicopter took off. The helicopter pitched hard downward striking the left skid on the runway.
Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration are on scene to continue the investigation. There is no further information at this time.