Henderson resident’s pet toad participates in America’s Favorite Pet competition
The annual online voting contest, America’s Favorite Pet, has kicked off its 2022 competition and a Henderson pet is in the running for the big prize. Kaitlyn Bennett entered her American Toad Heinz into the contest and thanks to current voting totals, she sits in 11th place in her group. Bennett hopes her Henderson community can help her reach first place.
Participants in the America’s Favorite Pet contest can enlist the help of their family, friends and followers to cast daily, online votes for their beloved pet in the hopes of winning a grand prize of $10,000 and a two-page feature spread in In-Touch Weekly magazine. Anyone who donates money can double their vote. At the end of the competition, 25% of net proceeds are donated to The Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), an organization whose mission is to help cats, dogs and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats.
There are weekly draws, and participants will be cut as voting continues. The first cut will be on September 1. Bennet says that she’s trying to spread the word to keep Heinz in the running. She rescued the little toad after discovering her injured on her porch. She’s now a happy, healthy toad with her own Instagram account, (@HeinzToadOfficial_).
Bennett says if she wins the grand prize, she’d like to donate most of the winnings to the Rusk County Pets Alive, who helped her find a cat to adopt.
To cast your vote for Heinz, you can visit americasfavpet.com/2022/heinz.
