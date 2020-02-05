HENDERSON - During a rare special called meeting of a joint executive session between Henderson City Council and HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board both groups met with their attorneys and returned with a unanimous decision to proceed with HEDCO's project 2018-15-13.
"I started this project shortly after I came to Henderson because I saw the need for a new industrial park," said John Clary, Executive Director.
Actually, the project has been in the works since May 2018. After months of executive sessions, the HEDCO board moved one step closer to possibly pursuing land for a future industrial park that is needed for rail expansion and industrial growth.
The property the Board is pursuing is known as the Jim Allen Estate and owned by heirs with undivided interests. It is located on FM 2276 and fronts the current rail that goes by the property.
Clary says that this property is very complicated since there are many heirs with undivided interests. HEDCO purchased an acre that one of the heirs owned and that person's share of undivided interest.
This now makes HEDCO a part of the undivided interest group and allows them the opportunity to pursue the purchase of the entire tract for the development of a new industrial park.
The Council and HEDCO board agreed to file a petition lawsuit in the district court and hired Ralph Allen a Tyler attorney to represent them. Allen is a real estate specialist attorney and is not a member of the Allen family who owns the estate.
According to Clary, the heirs of the estate are scattered everywhere and it would be impossible to bring them together for a decision to sell the property.
Therefore the judge presiding over the case will review it and make a decision as to how to move forward in the sale of the property. Once the decision is made a realtor will list the property for sale, the buyer will then own the property and the heirs will receive the money from the sale.
At this point, there is no time frame as to how long this will take.