Several real estate projects were discussed in executive session Tuesday during HEDCO’s (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) monthly meeting. After discussing several topics in the session a motion was made by Board Member Joe Sorrells to purchase the Alford Family property for a future industrial park. It was approved unanimously.
The Alford Family property consists of approximately 225 acres and is located at Loop 571 and FM 323. The agreed purchase price of the property will be at market value at the appraised value.
Executive Director John Clary said, “I have been working with the Alford Family for about 18 months and they have been very gracious to work with, especially David.”
The property is outside the city limits therefore Clary had to address the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court on Wednesday for their approval since the property was in the county. The Court approved the purchase of the property.
HEDCO is a Type A Economic Development Corporation and by state law is allowed to purchase property for industrial development outside city limits but has to get the County Commissioner’s approval.
The next step will be to present it to the City Council at their June meeting. If approved by the Council then closing of the property will take place and Clary will begin pursuing a company to do a master plan for the property as a new additional industrial park for the future of Henderson.
The current 600-acre industrial park is sold out and there is no more room for industrial growth except for property HEDCO owns on Frisco Street. This puts Henderson off the radar screen for future industrial growth according to Clary.
“This new property has a natural spring that runs into a creek as well as a green belt,” said Clary. “We are planning to keep that in our plans for the development of the property. “
In other business the renewal of Executive Director Clary’s contract was approved for another year. The board also agreed to change their current meeting time since the City Council changed theirs to the same date that HEDCO currently meets except at a different time.
“I recommend switching from the Third Thursday to the second Thursday each month,” Clary said. “This will give us more time to prepare our reports and needed agenda items to be placed on the Council’s agenda.”