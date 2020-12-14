The Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) gave the green light for Executive Director John Clary to apply for a third High Demand Job Training Grant that will benefit the CTE program at Henderson High School.
After a power point presentation by Lisa McCreary at HEDCO’s last meeting showing how the previous two grants have benefited the students of the CTE program they agreed to participate once again. After the presentation they agreed to apply for a $100,000 grant. This grant as the previous ones would be split between HEDCO and East Texas Workforce Commission.
At Thursday’s meeting Clary asked for an increase from $100,000 to $150,000.
“This grant will be used for technology training and since no one else has applied for the grant I think we should increase our request to $150,000. That would increase our amount only $25,000 more,” said Clary.
The Board agreed with Clary and approved the request. HEDCO will give the CTE program $75,000 and East Texas Workforce Commission will give the other $75,000. The application has to be submitted by Thursday December 18.