HEDCO’s (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) attorney, Jamey Holmes gave the Board an update on the change over from a Type A to a Type B Economic Development Corporation. Holmes has been working with an outside attorney that has expertise in Economic Development changeovers.

Holmes said, “He recommends a conversion rather than dissolving and starting over (this was the initial plan) this way the name HEDCO can remain. With this conversion you could possible change over to a Type B in January. This will be much easier and save a lot of money.”

