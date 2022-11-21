HEDCO’s (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) attorney, Jamey Holmes gave the Board an update on the change over from a Type A to a Type B Economic Development Corporation. Holmes has been working with an outside attorney that has expertise in Economic Development changeovers.
Holmes said, “He recommends a conversion rather than dissolving and starting over (this was the initial plan) this way the name HEDCO can remain. With this conversion you could possible change over to a Type B in January. This will be much easier and save a lot of money.”
After Holmes addressed the Board, Neal Holland of Stokes Engineering gave an update on the progress of The East Texas Regional Business Park.
“All utilities are in now. The street work will start off after Thanksgiving,” said Holland.
He then showed them a presentation of several artist’s renderings for the new signage at the park and told them that this is just the design stage. He encouraged them to offer feedback, which all of them did with a few making some suggestions.
After the open meeting an Executive Session was called to discuss three economic development negotiation projects and deliberations about four real property projects. No action was taken on any item.