During an executive session at the HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board meeting Thursday it was agreed unanimously to release the RCRRD (Rusk County Rail Road District) rail lien with certain conditions.
“I make a motion that the HEDCO Board allows the release of the lien on the HOB rail line owned by the Rusk County Rail Road District if they will agree in writing to a negative pledge on the rail line and not collateralize the line or transfer ownership of the rail line until the HEDCO loan is paid in full,” said Board Member Dylan Culp.
Culp’s motion was seconded by Board Member Joe Sorrells, with Board Members Michael Moores and Raymond Mitchell abstaining from the vote.
During a special called meeting on last Thursday January 13 the HEDCO Board heard from HEDCO’s Attorney James Holmes and John Cloutier, President of RCRRD as both gave in-depth information about the existing lease agreement for the rail line from Overton to Henderson.
“I went through the lease agreement to get clarity to the parts that were unclear so I could get clarity. It assures a $3 million investment in the rail. They (RCRRD and Blacklands Railroad) are asking for a reimbursement process for them to get their money back from the Federal Government,” Holmes said.
Holmes continued to explain to the Board that they act as the bank only and don’t own any part of the rail. What RCRRD and Blacklands Railroad is asking from the Board is to waive the release of their lease so that they can get a another loan in order to receive government funding to update and continue operating the rail line. The current lien and balance of the note are the issues now. According to Holmes HEDCO is negotiating with RCRRD and not Blacklands.
RCRRD President John Cloutier approached the Board and said, “Rail is a large part of the county’s future. We have no interstate or college like many counties around us and they are important for the economic growth of our future. This is a really important deal for the Rail District and the future of Rusk County and Henderson.”
He went on to explain that RCRRD bought the rail from Union Pacific and two scenarios of how approving their request would benefit HEDCO in the future.
The Henderson News has learned that in 2008 Union Pacific that owned the Henderson and Overton rail line announced plans to abandon the approximate 15-mile spur. The RCRRD was formed to acquire the rail from Union Pacific. RCRRD worked with HEDCO and Henderson City Council to acquire funding. In 2009 Union Pacific accepted RCRRD’s offer to purchase and HEDCO financed the $1.2 million deal in 2010. Blacklands Railroad of Sulphur Springs was hired to run the rail.
The Board asked several questions from Holmes and Cloutier, even two members that attended the meeting by Zoom. It appeared that they wanted clarity of the existing lease and the request from Cloutier.
The Board went into executive session to consider the request from RCRRD. No action was taken after executive session.
Prior to the regular HEDCO meeting Thursday January 20 Executive Director John Clary told The Henderson News that Attorney Holmes was reviewing the 75-page contract between the RCRRD and Blacklands Railroad and possibly have more information at the next meeting.
Clary also said that Public Werks, INC now owns 95 per cent of Blacklands Railroad. He continued that the switch and sidetracks in Overton must be fixed right away and it hasn’t been done and that the track from Overton to Henderson also has to be fixed. There also has to be sidetracks installed in Henderson.
Out of the $14.8 million grant Blacklands must spend their 45 per cent share first and then the Federal Government will give them the other 55 per cent.
As a result of this Blacklands has asked for a 15-year deferral from the RCRRD, which in turn RCRRD is now asking HEDCO to do.