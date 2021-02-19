Neal Holland, Engineer for Holland and Associates of Henderson did a presentation on water pressure at the new business park on Loop 571 during HEDCO’s (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) meeting Thursday.
“We did a field survey two weeks ago and found that there was good static pressure on the property,” said Holland. “There was 45 pounds of pressure at Loop 323 on the property and the state requirement is 35 pounds of pressure.
This is very important to have good water pressure for usage and fire protection according to John Clary, Executive Director.
During the presentation Holland gave the Board a hard copy of a map of the future business park that showed a water pressure gradient. The map showed that there is a excellent water pressure gradient on most of the property especially where future development of buildings are concerned.
Holland told the Board that potential buyers would look at the map and determine if there was good potable water for their business. He also reminded the Board that they are planning on having a twelve-inch water line in the park.
After the presentation Noble Welch, President of the Board made announcement of executive session. In that closed meeting they discussed seven different projects the Board is considering. They also did an annual review of Executive Director John Clary.
Once the executive session was over the Board went back into open session as Clary gave his monthly report.