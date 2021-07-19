The Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) started their process for the 2021-2022 budget Thursday.
The first item that HEDCO Executive Director John Clary brought to the Board were some budget amendments for the 2020-2021 Budget before they could move on to the 2021-2022 Budget.
“We need to make some budget amendments to account for changes unforeseen when the budget was being put together last year,” Clary said.
A few of those amendments were for extra revenue from The Winly Foods, LLC. project, a third High Demand Job Training grant, the project Meridian Brick Rail Road Spur extension, professional services, the new Director of Marketing and Non Engineering Studies for a total of $623,109.62.The amendments were approved by the Board.
The 2021-2022 Budget that will be presented to the Henderson City Council at their August meeting was also approved.
HEDCO’s annual Program of Work was also approved by the Board.
Clary told the Board, “We do this update every year. It’s part of our budget. We made several changes this year.”
Some of the sections of this Program of Work include strategic goals of HEDCO, ongoing industrials projects, human capital, Henderson Industrial Park, the new East Texas Regional Business Park, Frisco Street property, additional development opportunities, Rusk County Airport and marketing.
There was some discussion about a joint meeting next month with the City Council to start the discussion about changing HEDCO from a Type A to a Type B Economic Development Corporation. Before this change can take place it will have to go before the voters at the next general election in November.
Karin Greene, HEDCO’s new Director of Marketing and Business Development gave a report to the Board that consisted of creating a new Facebook Page, Instagram, YouTube Channel, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts for HEDCO. She also gave an update on some of the other items she is working on to promote HEDCO.
Clary closed out the open session part of the meeting with his monthly staff report.