22-year-old Karin Greene browses through Mickey’s Character Shop in the Disney Village Marketplace, escaping from the Orlando heat. She came with a mission: to purchase an iconic pair of Mickey Mouse ears with her first paycheck as a Disney College program member. Yet, here she is, lost yet amazed in the abyss of merchandise. She could definitely buy her mother a small souvenir and mail it with a cute postcard. Maybe she should get an airbrushed t-shirt to wear on her days off. Oh, her new apartment definitely needs a Disney stuffed animal collection.
After a full hour of debating, Greene finally makes her final selections and heads to the cash register. Gently, she sets down her mountain of goodies, and the cashier starts scanning. Every beep the cash register makes sends a shiver of excitement up Greene’s spine. She digs out a few crumpled-up dollars in her pocket and reminds the cashier that she works here. Like clockwork, the cashier applies her employee discount, takes her money, and gives her a receipt. Delighted, Greene gathers up her bagged items and prances out of the store. The cashier shakes his head. The pixie dust has gotten to her.
Almost thirty years later, Greene has found the same pixie dust in Henderson as she starts her new job as the director of marketing and business development at the Henderson Economic Development Corporation.
Greene is in charge of the corporation’s social media platforms from Facebook to TikTok and will travel with HEDCO’s executive director, John Clary, to trade shows. Her goal is to help Henderson’s businesses and generate interest in companies who potentially bring their business to town.
“We try to bring businesses in, and our slogan is, ‘Henderson feels like home,’” Greene said. “To be honest with you, that was my first impression of Henderson. I thought the town is just adorable, and it reminds me of home.”
Greene was born and raised in Rockland, Massachusetts, which is about 25 miles south of Boston. After graduating high school in 1987, Greene was searching for a career, so she tried accounting.
“My mom was like, ‘if you’re not going to college, you got to get a job,’” Greene said. “So I got a job as an accountant, and I hated it.”
One of Greene’s former high school teachers asked her to chaperone some of their trips overseas. Soon, Greene fell in love with traveling and started seeking careers in that field. She went to school for travel and tourism in 1990.
The school’s dean of tourism recommended Greene for Disney’s College Program, and when she applied, she was one of two students from Massachusetts to be chosen.
“I still didn’t know what that meant; I was just doing what my professor asked me,” Greene said. “And sure enough, when I found out I had to move [to Orlando], I was like, ‘oh, no.’ I was a die-hard New England girl that was never leaving. And so my mom and my professor packed me and dragged me to the airport, kicking and screaming.”
Disney’s College Program is an eight-month internship where students can live and work at Walt Disney World. Greene worked in the central reservation department in 1992.
“I went, and I cried for the first month,” Greene said. “And next thing I know, I had the full Disney-pixie-dust experience, as we call it. I fell in love with it.”
Disney invited Greene to work full-time in their new department that helps travel agents book Walt Disney World trips. Greene stayed in Orlando with the tourism industry for 14 years until the economic decline in 2007. Greene ended up moving to Galveston.
After Greene was laid off from her job in December due to COVID-19, she came across the job listing for HEDCO and sent in her resume.
“I came up and met with everybody [at HEDCO],” Greene said. “Everyone’s very pleasant. It’s nice to be in a small town versus the city where people don’t look at you.”
Greene plans to finish her college degree through the University of Houston-Victoria’s online program, complete her move to Henderson by buying a house, and continue traveling.