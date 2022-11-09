During a special called meeting Monday HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board of Directors met to discuss four executive session items on the agenda. Three of which had to do with real estate projects and one for personnel matters.
They acted on two of the real estate items and tabled the other one and the personnel matter, the potential hiring of a Director of Marketing to replace the one that resigned a few weeks ago.
The two real estate projects that were approved to move forward with was Tyler Pipe with negotiations for HEDCO to provide sewer for the project and the other had to do with sewer with property that Blazer Electric is considering purchasing.
Executive Director John Clary will contact both companies and negotiate on behalf of the Board with the two businesses and then at the next meeting a discussion and or approval or disapproval will be considered.