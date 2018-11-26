Representatives from the Rusk County ESD (Emergency Services District) appeared before the HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board Tuesday requesting that the board sell them a portion of property located on Taylor Drive.
The request consists of approximately 12 acres located on the back portion of a 16-acre tract that HEDCO owns. It will be used for a home for Rusk County ESD.
The property would consist of a building to be built and used for meetings and training with the rest of the property to be used for drills, etc. for 16 Rusk County fire departments.
The back portion of the property is not in the city limits therefore city codes would not apply such as the case of burning which is one of the many training exercises the fire departments practice.
“I believe that there is a drop-off at the back of the property and therefore would not be useful other than some of the training exercises,” said Judge Joe Sorrells.
“This will be a two step process,” said John Clary, Executive Director. “First you will have to determine if you want to pursue the sale of the property and second we will have to determine a fair sales price.”
The board voted unanimously to pursue the sale and will discuss the price and details of the sale at a later board meeting.
Other business consisted of: HEDCO Workforce Development Initiatives, West Fraser request for tax abatement has been pushed back a couple of months, HEDCO’s new website should launch Dec. 1 and the sale of the former police building closed this month.