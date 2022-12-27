After getting normal monthly business items taking care of the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) Board heard a new update from Neal Holland of Stokes Engineering about the new East Texas Regional Business Park.
The first update from Holland was about the water and sewer infrastructure project.
“We’re waiting on a pump to be delivered to finish. It should be here about the first quarter of next year,” Holland said.
The next update was on the street construction project. According to Holland the street construction is ready to be started and should start any week now and will take about nine to ten months to complete
More time was spent on the discussion of the preliminary sign designs as several board members provided feedback to move this project along. Holland once again showed and explained the size, style, color, materials, and design of all four signs. The plan calls for two tall outer signs out by the loop and two smaller signs for the side roads of the property.
Once Holland told them about the approximate costs for the signage the Board began to discuss ways to cut those costs without compromising the size, material, or quality of the signs. According to Holland an unofficial cost will average around $350,000. This does not include any landscaping or irrigation should that be desired.
John Clary, Executive Director reminded everyone that once a decision was made the Board would have to go out for bids to build the sign project.
Another issue of concern was the low grade of the property at the corner of the property at the Loop and 323. So, a lot of discussion was made as how to resolve that without a lot of excavation work.
Holland reminded everyone that the drawings were only conceptual and could be changed at the pleasure of the Board.
The last item for discussion concerning the business park was the dam structure for the lake on the property. Discussion was made about having a walking trail around the lake as well as a possible walkway across the dam that would be safe. According to Holland the spillway needs a lot of work, and the dam may have to have a bridge over it. The Board was encouraged to think about the best way to build the dam for the next meeting.
The Board then went into executive session but took no action when they returned to open session.