After an executive session with several potential property considerations the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) Board returned to regular session Thursday and voted to purchase additional property to add to the 225 acres they purchased in May. It was approved with a contingency of the results of an environmental study to be done.
The property is known as the Richardson property with exact acreage to be determined once a survey is done.
John Clary, HEDCO Executive Director said, “This property is located north of the loop and we’re still negotiating the total amount for the property once the survey comes back. The owners accepted $4,816.27 per acre.”
Another item of the executive session approved was to provide assistance to Management & Training Corporation (MTC) for a new treatment center to be constructed on their property and will be built outside the fence of the facility.
“The project cost is yet to be determined but will provide 30 good paying jobs. Engineering is completed, they are getting bids and they should start construction before the end of the year depending on COVID.”
Clary went on to say that the reason HEDCO would offer some assistance to the project is that they can participate in job incentives for some companies.
HEDCO Board also agreed to relocate their offices to the vacant Child Advocacy Center’s building located next door to City Hall. The reason for the relocation is that City Hall needs the current two offices that HEDCO occupies.
The building will be remodeled and with the hopes of moving in by October 1, 2020.
The Board voted to extend their depository with Texas Bank for one more year. Board Member Paul Morris, also an employee for Texas Bank abstained from the vote.
A request from Clary to bring to Henderson Ray Perryman, an economist, to do a Target Analysis for the city was also approved. This study will help city leaders know where the economy is and where it is going. The final report should be ready by October 4, 2020.