Steve Wick of Stokes & Associates presented the four bids they received for the new East Texas Regional Business Park. The bids are for water & sewer infrastructure with plans to start the project after the first of the year. The highest of the bids was from Williams Equipment at $2,583,417 with the lowest bid coming from John Wright Construction at $1,811,544.
Wick told the Board that he recommended they wait to install the lift station equipment since it would just sit there until the first business was to locate in the park.
“You can deduct $204,000 from the bid for the two lift stations,” Wick said.
John Clary Executive Director of HEDCO said, “This project will not start until after the first of the year. These bids were given a year ago therefore this bid will probably change because of rising cost today.”
The Board approved the winning bid and awarded it to John Wright Construction.
After a previous phone call that Clary had with Zindia Thomas, an attorney and economic development corporation specialist about the process for changing from a Type A to Type B corporation he shared the results of that call.
Some of the changes include:
The City must contact the Comptrollers office with a letter with a copy of the ballot and the vote results
The current Type A can’t take on any new long-term obligations until the corporation is switched
A new Articles of Incorporation will have to be submitted as well as new by-laws
Board members have to live in Rusk County but not necessary the city
A banking process will need to be implemented moving funds from Type A to Type B accounts but the same bank can be used
One question that many have asked is does money collected as a Type A have to be spent on Type A projects only. According to Thomas after the money has been properly transferred it can be spent on Type A or Type B projects.
Noble Welch, President of HEDCO Board requested that the Board appoint a committee to meet with the City Council.
“We need to form a closer relationship with the city,” Welch said.
Clary said, “I would like to have two meetings with the City Council a year.”
The Board agreed that this was a good idea. So did Mayor Buzz Fullen and City Manager Jay Abercrombie who attended the meeting.