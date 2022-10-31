During a special called meeting Tuesday the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) approved a request for a local business to purchase ten acres in the old Southwest Industrial Park located near Frisco Street.
A local business Blazer Electric & Satellite, Inc. owner John Cloutier, President made the request to John Clary, Executive Director of HEDCO since he is losing his lease on his current building located on the Carthage Highway.
The HEDCO Board agreed to sell the property to Cloutier during a closed Executive Session for $84,000 so that he can build a building and locate his business on that property. No detailed plans for the property have been released at this time.
Even though the request from Cloutier was approved he will have to accept the price before it will become final. Clary is expected to talk with Cloutier soon.
Earlier in the special meeting the HEDCO Board discussed requested sewer services by Tyler Pipe for two lots in the Henderson Industrial Park. There are two lots that does not currently have sewer services, so the Board looked at several options.
According to Neal Holland of Stokes & Associates there are five other businesses in the park that currently does not have city sewer services and the Board might want to consider including them in the project should they desire to be a part. He also told the Board that they could lay two pipes in the first trench even if they did not hook one of those pipes up that way the cost for digging the trench would be the same that they would only have to pay for the cost of the pipe.
Former Board President Nobel Welch suggested that they present to Tyler Pipe a proposal that HEDCO would pay half the cost to provide sewer services to their two lots only if Tyler Pipe would pay the other half. The approximate costs will be $68,000.
The Board agreed and passed the agenda item and will present it to Tyler Pipe.