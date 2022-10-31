During a special called meeting Tuesday the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) approved a request for a local business to purchase ten acres in the old Southwest Industrial Park located near Frisco Street.

A local business Blazer Electric & Satellite, Inc. owner John Cloutier, President made the request to John Clary, Executive Director of HEDCO since he is losing his lease on his current building located on the Carthage Highway.

