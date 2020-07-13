City entities are preparing for their annual budget meetings for the next fiscal year and HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) started theirs during their monthly meeting Thursday. Although they took no action on their proposed annual budget to present to the city they did approve their Program of Work.
Strategic goals for the coming year will be to aggressively pursue every business lead. Work on business retention and expansion along with attracting new businesses for job creation.
“Rather than go after new jobs right now we’re trying to hold on to the jobs we have,” said John Clary, Executive Director of HEDCO
Clary was referring to the loss of so many jobs because of the coronavirus. The document went on to say that they will constantly evaluate the economic status and will entertain any assistance that may be reasonably necessary and helpful to retain local jobs.
With the decline of manufacturing and industrial they will also focus on economic diversification while exploring opportunities for tourism expansion.
Board member Joe Sorrells said, “We need to pursue some type of higher education for Henderson and Rusk County since that plays a big part in the growth of any community.”
Improvement of the image of the industrial park is also a high priority complete with a new monument sign.
With the recent purchase of 560 acres, plans will be implemented to build a new business park with intentions to buy additional land for future growth.
At the end of the meeting the board went into executive session to discuss some of the land options they have been working on for the past few months.