In an effort to promote local business and boost the area economy during this ongoing global crisis, Henderson Economic Development Corporation, or HEDCO, developed a limited-time stimulus program.
According to HEDCO Executive Director John Clary, businesses are necessarily getting very creative right now, and HEDCO felt they needed to get creative, too. HEDCO is pleased to help by organizing this program. This is a way for HEDCO to directly give back to the community, so it is a 3-way benefit between the businesses, restaurants and HEDCO.
Through the program, HEDCO offered a 50% cost reimbursement to any Henderson business ordering lunch for their employees. This stimulus was expected to run through April 10, but Executive Director John Clary announced that he would be extending the program through the end of April.
In acknowledgement of the program’s success Clary said, “As of Thursday, we have paid out over $9,000, from over $18,000 in purchases by 21 businesses at 27 different restaurants. This includes some very large orders. The largest single order to-date came from Sadler’s Smokehouse to Francisco’s Mexican Restaurant for $2165.00.”
To qualify for the reimbursement businesses must meeting the following stipulations:
• Businesses must be addressed inside the Henderson City Limits.
• The suggested minimum food order is $100. Any business within the city limits can participate; retail, office, industry, etc. HEDCO must insist this is for business use and not also for family members.
• This is a reimbursement so the business has to pay the restaurant the entire bill upfront, then bring or email a receipt to HEDCO for a 50% reimbursement. HEDCO is prepared to write checks on the spot or can pay out cash. (Photo ID may be required)
• Typically, we would be looking at things like taco trays, burgers, sandwich trays, pizzas, subs, etc; however, a business could also choose to order things like BBQ, Chinese, catfish plates, etc.
• The food can be ordered from any restaurant or catering service; however, the restaurant or caterer must operate within the city limits of Henderson, so that they pay sales tax to the City of Henderson.
• Orders by businesses are limited to one per day but businesses can take advantage of it as much as every day between now and the end of April.
• Of course, if the City, County, or State issues a shelter in place order affecting Henderson, we would have to stop the program.
For more information about the stimulus program, you can contact the HEDCO office at 903-392-0447.