Hearts of Henderson’s (HoH) annual porch pick-up food drive benefitting Henderson Interchurch Ministries will be coming to a neighborhood near you this Saturday, November 6.
HoH volunteers will be passing out paper bags for food donations in neighborhoods in the Big Oak, Eastwood, Tera Nova, Pecan Creek, Chamberlain area, Slaydon and Westwood and Beverly area, Stadium, and Pine Street area, East Main and South Main downtown, and the Mcmurray Street area. The group plans to retrieve the bags and boxes from area porches at 9 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, with all donations delivered to HIM offices.
Hoping to provide a healthy holiday meal for local needy families, HoH and HIM suggest donating items commonly found on holiday menus. While donation options are unlimited, they suggest stuffing or cornbread mixes, macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and pumpkin, canned vegetables, and soups such as Cream of Chicken and Cream of Mushroom. Pasta, rice, dried beans, canned yams or sweet potatoes, and instant mashed potatoes are suggested items, as well. Let’s not forget everybody’s favorite canned cranberry sauce. What holiday table is complete without it?
Anyone wishing to donate to the Hearts of Henderson food drive that live outside of the listed area can call HoH co-founder Becky Massengale at 936-524-1103, and someone with the group will pick up your items.