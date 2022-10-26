The altruistic Hearts of Henderson group will be visiting porches around the community to distribute bags for the 3rd Annual Hearts of Henderson food drive.
On Friday, November 4 and the following Saturday, the generous group will circulate throughout the community, leaving a list of much-needed food items and a bag in which donated items can be placed. On the morning of Wednesday, November 9, at 9 a.m. the group will return to collect all food donations placed on the front porches of public-spirited residents.