Rusk County employees will be afforded the opportunity to participate in a health fair wellness event set for October.
The scheduled hours are 6:30-10 a.m. on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Rusk County Expo.
Screenings for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, flu vaccinations, PSAs for men over 50, CA-125, occult blood, urinalysis and shingles vacations.
Additional possible screenings include arriosti, eye and dental, Chiropractic, as well as, information about Good Rx cards, fitness centers and home health agencies.
The county is expecting about 200 employees to take advantage of the wellness fair.
Texas Association of Counties (TAC) health information will be available, along with, drug and alcohol abuse, and tobacco and smoking information.