Henderson Civic Theatre will be holding auditions for the next production, Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy, and 7 p.m., on December 14 and 15.
This production will be directed by Kayla Belk, and performances will be held on February 26 - 28 and March 5 - 7.
“With a cast of 9 women, this is a story of an under-recognized subset of American heroes: The Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII,” said HCT representatives.
“This would be a wonderful show for both new and veteran actors alike. We can’t wait to see you there!”
Belk is seeking women from the ages of 16 to 50 to fill the nine available roles. Those auditioning will be doing readings from the script, and masks are required.
For those unfamiliar with Decision Height, HCT offers this brief synopsis:
“From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and the complex, though essential, role of women in wartime. Virginia Hascall has left her home and fiancee to become a Women Airforce Service Pilot and do her part to help defeat the Axis powers in the Second World War. Through triumph and tragedy, she and her sisters in flight suits learn as much about themselves as they do about airplanes. As the war rages over there, the women form a sisterhood that cannot be broken, and Virginia must make a decision that will change her life forever. With a cast of nine vibrant female characters, Decision Height offers a look into an underrecognized subset of American heroes and revises history into herstory.”