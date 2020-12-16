Henderson Civic Theatre has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its ongoing production of Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, and upcoming auditions for Decision Height.
With a Junie B. Jones cast member testing positive for COVID-19, Theatre representatives chose to press pause on the season until some of the pandemic’s uncertainty has subsided.
For patrons who had already purchased a ticket for this weekend’s shows, HCT is offering the option to stream the production as an alternative to a refund. HCT representatives will be in contact with those patrons to ascertain their preference. Those choosing to pursue the streaming option will be sent a YouTube link at 7:30 p.m., Friday, which will remain active until Saturday evening.
Donations are always encouraged and appreciated as these talented local thespians continue to navigate through this unpredictable season.
“Thank you for your continued support,” said one HCT representative on their Facebook page. “Our stage will be empty this weekend, but we will return as soon as possible to continue our mission of bringing live theater to this community.”