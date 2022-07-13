While visiting with local producers in my part of the state, it appears that hay production is at about 25% of normal. Granted, 25% of normal would be very welcomed in areas that are drier than we are, but 25% of normal in a region that gets an abundance of rain is drastic.
Looking forward with anticipation, or perhaps dread, at winter feeding and stocking rates, it is important that one strongly evaluates the anticipated hay needs and purchases.
Let’s keep it simple, we’ll just look at the quantity and quality of hay purchased. The quantity of hay needed is often simplified to “I need three bales of hay per cow to get through my winter”. While this has worked for some who have been at it for years, they likely know their specific winter pasture growth, as well as the size and quality of bales that they can expect from their suppliers. Now that knowledge probably won’t work well this year.
It should be stated that folks that buy hay ‘by the ton’ are already where we all should be. When you purchase hay by the ton then one really does not care what size the bale is. If you stack a flatbed trailer with 4X4s or 5X6s, purchasing by weight is the smartest way to go.
Thus, for the many cattlemen who still buy hay by the bale, it seems a nearly impossible task to eyeball a bale of hay and determine the quantity and quality of hay that’s within it. To make it more difficult, you must match the asking price to the other going prices for hay. It truly is a daunting task.
To help us get a better idea of the volume of hay in a bale, let us use some basic equations that we learned in geometry in high school. A round bale is nothing more than a cylinder. The volume of a cylinder is measured as 3.14 times the radius squared times the height of the cylinder (V= π R2 x H). If we apply that to a 4X4 bale of hay, we come up with a volume of 50.27 cubic feet. If you take that same formula and apply it to a 5X5 bale of hay, then you come up to 98.18 cubic feet. Yes, the 5X5 bale is double the volume of a 4X4. That makes a huge difference when hay prices are quoted by the bale. The price of a 4x4 bale should be ½ the price of a 5x5.
For those who are interested, here are the basic bale sizes and their cubic feet: 4X4 = 50.27; 4X5 = 78.54; 4X6 = 113.10; 5X5 = 98.18; and a 5X6 = 141.37.
Look at those numbers carefully: a 5x6 bale has only a slightly smaller volume than a 4x4 and a 5x5 together….and should be priced accordingly. Obviously, there is something to be said for the equipment on hand and its capability to handle bales of various sizes. The point is, just be mindful of the price you pay and the volume you are receiving.
But quantity has nothing to do with quality. There are many methods that I’ve heard producers use in the field to determine the quality of hay. There are even 4-H and FFA competitions for hay judging. In these competitions, we look at the color, the amount of bloom or seedheads, freedom from weeds, and any factors such as mold, bleaching, or other foreign materials present.
So how do we drill down and quickly determine the protein content or the total digestible nutrients in a bale? We have some wonderful university laboratories that can test hay that only takes a week or two.
Yet let us imagine you are looking at hay to purchase. You could not expect the seller to hold on to the hay for a couple of weeks for a university lab result. But I bet you could ask for a sample of the hay to send off. I’ve asked to take a sample a couple of times and have had tested results within a few days.
Consider using a commercial forage testing laboratory with a quick turnaround. I have used Dairy One, located in Ithaca NY, as a commercial forage testing laboratory. While Dairy One may not guarantee same-day test results, its turnaround time is quite impressive. As mentioned previously, I have twice sent a sample to Dairy One, paying for overnight delivery, and have had the results emailed to me the next day. This quick turnaround allows for a quick hay purchasing decision.
Looking ahead, there are several variables that will determine how beef producers will withstand the increasing cost of doing business and the climate that affects the very ability we have of raising cattle. Let us keep a sharp eye on the costs of conducting business.
Since we are on the topic of hay quality, don’t forget about the Rusk County Hay Show. Samples should be brought to the Rusk County Extension Office no later than September 20. Even if you did not raise the hay and only want to know the quality of the hay you purchased, you can still turn a sample in at no cost to you. Results will be handed out at the Hay Show on October 18. For more information on the Hay Show, give us a call at 903-657-0376.
Jamie Sugg is the County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources for Rusk County. His email address is jdsugg@ag.tamu.edu.
