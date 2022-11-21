Axia Center celebrates fruitful year in Henderson
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Axia Center celebrates fruitful year in Henderson
Representatives and fans of Tyler-based Living Alternatives and its giant turquoise brain child Ruth, turned out en force Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Axia Mobile Pregnancy Center’s first official year servicing the Henderson area.
Since 1982, Beverly Kline and her Living Alternatives team have been creating faith-based, care-driven alternatives for area mothers who may have otherwise made the heartbreaking option of terminating an unexpected or unwanted pregnancy. Axia Mobile Pregnancy Center was created to reach out to women unable to make the trek to the Tyler brick-and-mortar facility and has taken on a life of its own.
Ruth, as the mobile center is lovingly called, and her ever-smiling Director, Patti Kenney, rolled into Henderson last November on a windy autumn day and immediately ingratiated herself into the local community. With high praise and a helping hand from pastor Josh Blizzard of New Life Church, connections to area Gideons, and a smattering of local supporters, Ruth was granted a safe, highly-visible, and permanent setting for her twice-monthly visits, in the spacious parking lot of Henderson’s Cassity Jones. Gideon members even gathered funds to create permanent signage for the site.
Along with the celebration of Ruth’s first fantastic year in Henderson was a sign dedication, complete with a sweetly-decorated cake, bounce house, and delicious coffee provided by Sonshine Grounds. A surprise blessing to the Axia crew was an anonymously donated payment of membership dues to the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. This generous gift allowed Chamber Executive Director Bonnie Geddie to turn the event into a full-blown ribbon cutting, complete with her famous giant scissors and a sea of red Chamber Ambassador blazers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.