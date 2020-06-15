Two hundred forty-three years ago, amidst the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress made what we know as the “Stars and Stripes” the official flag of the American people, one that has been symbolic of the foundation of freedom and the ideals of the United States since it’s earliest days.
This first official flag had only 13 white stars on a blue field and 13 alternating red and white stripes. Both stars and stripes represented the 13 original colonies.
Red, white and blue are the colors of our flag, although no one truly knows why the Continental Congress chose these colors, some say that white stands for purity and innocence, blue for justice and red for valor and hardiness.
Today, the 50 stars that now don the flag, represent the 50 states of the union, and the 13 stripes remain to represent the 13 original colonies.
In 1776, before the Continental Congress adopted the version on June 14, 1777, President George Washington displayed the first U.S. flag, the “Grand Union”, as the unofficial national flag. It was soon changed due to the fact that a Union Jack was displayed in the corner, and the flag was much too similar to the British Flag.
Flag day wasn’t celebrated nationally until it’s 100th birthday on June 14, 1877.
In 1916, Flag Day was officially established to be recognized every year on June 14 by President Woodrow Wilson.
Our current 50-star flag was flown for its debut for the first time in 1960.
Flag Day is another one of the patriotic celebrations in the U.S., commemorating the heritage and meaning of Ol’ Glory.