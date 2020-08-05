Ms. Berta “Amy” Amerson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday, August 9, 2020, with her friends and caregivers at Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Ms. Amerson served as a Nurse in the Navy and saw active duty during World War II. She spent time on the Pacific Islands and recounts the constant fear she and the other nurses experienced while stationed there with no escorts.
After her Navy career ended she became an anesthesiologist and worked in various hospitals.
Ms. Amerson, always an independent-minded woman, never married. She continues to live her life as a fun-loving girl with a penchant for a good party.
Happy 100th Birthday Ms. Amerson!