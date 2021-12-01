Rachel Hale, a conservative grassroots leader, and small business owner announced her campaign in the Republican primary for Texas State Representative of House District 11.
“We’re in a Texas where taxpayers get stuck footing the bill for lobbyists, property taxes are pricing Texans out of their homes, while the government forces us to wear masks and get vaccines. Who would not be concerned? I’m running to lead on these issues and so many more issues important to East Texas conservatives.” said Hale.
She announced her candidacy Monday by driving to Austin and signing the paperwork to be included on the ballot at the Texas GOP office. She has experience fighting for accountability at every level of government. As a grassroots advocate during the 87th legislative session, Hale fought on the issues and recognized the best way to contribute to change is to be the changemaker.
Hale has invested in her community as a small business owner. With her husband Kirk and father-in-law Ken, she helps run their family business, Boatcycle.
“Through helping run my family business, I’ve certainly learned that success always comes tethered to red tape. I’m for reasonable regulation, but we need to downsize the role and authority of government as a whole.” she continued. “You look around at what’s going on, and it’s clear we are in the fight of our lives. I look forward to fighting for you in the Legislature and humbly ask for your support.”
Hale and her husband are the proud parents of two great kids, Maci, 18, and Khristian, 15. They are members of the Calvary Baptist Church of Henderson.
For more information about Hale and her campaign, visit rachelhaletx.com.