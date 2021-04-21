Henderson’s Optimist Club recently announced their worthy recipients of Boy and Girl of the Month honors for March.
Boy of the Month award winner Jack Ivan Hacker, son of Trey and Amy Hacker, was voted Class President in 9th grade and is a proud participant in the Henderson Fishing Team and Rusk County Youth Project Show.
While Hacker is proudest of his success within his many dual credit courses he is most interested in Agriculture classes. These classes enabled his participation in the Project Show during which he has twice been awarded Grand Champion and made the sale with his projects each year.
He feels his efforts within these activities have led him to become more responsible and gave him a better understanding of what ‘hard work’ really means.
Hacker attends First United Methodist Church and believes his time within the church alongside his family helped him stay connected to God which is important to his current and future successes in life.
A true country boy, Hacker’s favorite past times are fishing and hunting.
Upon his graduation, he aims to attend Texas State Technical College to study the Electrical Lineman program.
Hacker thanks his parents for their time and support in all the activities he has within and without the school. He recognizes that he would not reach his ultimate capabilities without their support and constant urging to strive for more.
Girl of the Month recipient, Linda Crystal Gonzalez, daughter of Rogelio and Linda Gonzalez is a proud member of the Key Club, the Senior Lieutenant, and member of the National Honor Society.
She is proudest of her ability to make the HHS Honor Roll and being a consistent member of the NHS since her Junior year.
Her favorite subject is math due to its constant introduction of new material and recognizes Mr. Ronnie Grandgeorge and his excellent teaching style as her favorites throughout the years.
Gonzalez is a member of the Drill Team, was Social Officer for the 2019-2020 school year, and this year’s Senior Lieutenant.
She feels her participation in her many extracurricular activities has helped her acquire needed social and leadership skills which perpetuated her growth as a citizen.
Gonzalez is a member of the St. Jude Catholic Church and feels as though her religion is deeply intertwined into her everyday life.
She plans to attend college upon her graduation and touts Mrs. Monica Hachtel as her favorite teacher because she goes above and beyond for each of her students, preparing them for bright futures.
To her parents, she expressed her love and gratitude for their patience with her in so many situations and all they’ve done for her throughout the years. She continued to give thanks for their input into the choices she’s making that determine the full success of her future.