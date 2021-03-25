On Thursday March 25 the Henderson Police Department responded to the 300 Block of Summer Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located Keith Jerome Renfro of Henderson, a 46-year-old black male with a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene and Renfro was later pronounced deceased by Rusk County Justice of the Peace, Judge Jana Enloe.
There has been no arrest at this time. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.