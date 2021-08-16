Full Armor Christian Academy joins Master Gardeners and LEAN Coalition in the Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go program
Third and fourth-grade students from Henderson’s Full Armor Christian Academy have been teamed with a group of Rusk County Master Gardeners, and the Rusk County Leadership Encouraging Activity & Nutrition (LEAN) coalition, for the Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go (LGEG) program. As their new school year started, the tiny gardeners saw the fruits of their labor as the arbor of loofah plants stands full, and the raised bed of cotton is just on the verge of producing bolls.
“We’re planting seeds in the ground and planting seeds in life,” said Master Gardener Becky Rountree.
The program, which is in its third year at Full Armor, has given the students the opportunity to help construct raised garden beds and a greenhouse, create pollinator beds from seed and invest in a demonstration beehive. This year’s project was the loofah and cotton planting which the students couldn’t wait to be a part of.
“All of this is from a seed,” said Rountree, “we make them come out and poke a hole and plant it. They clean out the beds. They learn to roll a hose. They’re learning so many things and this is something that when they’re grown they can help feed themselves. This program teaches a lot of life skills.”
LGEG is a part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extensions research and evidence-based curriculum lasting ten weeks, offering 20 lessons, all aimed at combining academic achievement, gardening, nutrient-dense food experiences, physical activity, and school and family engagement.
Rusk County Extension Agent, Liz Buckner, submitted a grant on behalf of the LEAN Coalition for a Texas Farm Bureau ‘Growing From the Ground Up Grant”, which was funded by the Texas Farm Bureau and matched by the Rusk County Farm Bureau.
Laneville ISD, Leverett’s Chapel ISD, Henderson ISD, West Rusk ISD, and Henderson Home School all currently participate in the growing LGEG program.
For those looking to participate in the Master Gardener program contact Liz Buckner at the Extension office at 903-657-0376 or by email at e-buckner@tamu.edu.