Dr. Jerry Madkins, the pastor of Henderson’s Greater Love Baptist Church, is dedicated to the success of his community and while he proves it daily through his GLBC Scholarship Program he isn’t afraid to bring his friends and neighbors along for the ride.
Madkins recently accepted a generous donation from the ever-charitable family at Garmon Funeral Home in Henderson.
“We’ve been here since 1937. We definitely try to give back because we wouldn’t be here without our community and we try to never forget where we came from,” said William ‘Bill’ Garmon III, owner and operator of Garmon FH. “We act on any opportunity to support the community that has supported us all these years.”
Dr. Madkins has big plans for those donated dollars and even bigger plans for the students he intends to bestow them upon.
Expectations are always high for the top 10% of a graduating class. Scholarships are nearly guaranteed and colleges welcome these students with open arms.
Madkins’ focus is on another often-overlooked and regularly under-appreciated set of students, a group in which genius and talent hide behind the misleading moniker of alternative.
“Absolute savants linger in the bottom percentile of these graduating classes and those are the kids on whom I focus,” said Dr. Madkins. “You never know what’s in a person’s heart or in their mind. You don’t know what their home-life looks like or their educational struggle. You can never accurately judge why a student ended up at the bottom of the class or even in some form of alternate education like Montgomery Achievement Center.”
MAC, home to HISD’s Pride Academy and students within the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, is a beacon to Dr. Madkins and his scholarship and mentorship program, a proving ground to the testament that it’s never too late to reach out a hand to any of these students and guide them toward a more certain future.
“We want to take these outstanding students because that’s what they are, and we want to change their lives,” said Madkins of the MAC students who have shown active interest in his program. “We want to get as many as we can to go to some form of higher education be it college or trade school but for those that don’t show an interest in education, we’d like to help them find good jobs doing things they love but as a retired college professor, higher education will always be my goal.”
“We have students over here for all kinds of reasons,” said Holly Perry, DAEP Principal. “As we started the beginning of the year I talked to each one of them. I feel like building relationships is extremely important and just knowing where they’re coming from and what their goals are. If they don’t have a goal we work on setting one.”
Several of Perry’s students have expressed interest in higher education, some have opted for military careers and all could benefit from the mentorship program offered by Dr. Madkins. HISD and MAC students Alyssa Perry, Claire Dickerson, and Natalie Chirinos have accepted the invitation to join the mentorship program and are currently working on their first assignment under Dr. Madkins’ tutelage.