Rusk County

After days of deliberation, grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 1-5, 2019 have been released. Cases heard are as follows

• Jarvis Craig Simon, Fail to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual;

• Jackie Webster Dennis, Assault intent/restrict breath/circulation family member;

• Jordan Wayne Threet, Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

• Benjamin Thomas Hamlett, Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

• Donna Michelle Thompkins, Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, number of items <5;

• Jonathan Earl Best, Criminal mischief >=$2,500<$30K;

• Preston Cole McGinnis, Theft of property >=$30K<$150K;

• Dallton Dewayne Snow, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 < 1G;

• Laquawn Brushay Sparkman, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 >=1G<4G;

• Alex Jeremiah Alford, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 <1G;

• Brandi Renee Wakefield, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 >=4G<200G;

• Milton Gene Murphy, Jr., Possession of controlled substance, PG1 <1G;

• Caleb Kane Bonner, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 <1G.

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription