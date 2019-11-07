After days of deliberation, grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 1-5, 2019 have been released. Cases heard are as follows
• Jarvis Craig Simon, Fail to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual;
• Jackie Webster Dennis, Assault intent/restrict breath/circulation family member;
• Jordan Wayne Threet, Unauthorized use of a vehicle;
• Benjamin Thomas Hamlett, Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
• Donna Michelle Thompkins, Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, number of items <5;
• Jonathan Earl Best, Criminal mischief >=$2,500<$30K;
• Preston Cole McGinnis, Theft of property >=$30K<$150K;
• Dallton Dewayne Snow, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 < 1G;
• Laquawn Brushay Sparkman, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 >=1G<4G;
• Alex Jeremiah Alford, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 <1G;
• Brandi Renee Wakefield, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 >=4G<200G;
• Milton Gene Murphy, Jr., Possession of controlled substance, PG1 <1G;
• Caleb Kane Bonner, Possession of controlled substance, PG1 <1G.