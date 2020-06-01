The gradual reopening of local businesses, per Governor Abbott’s latest orders, has brought about some significant financial improvement to most Rusk County towns.
Henderson went from $566,727 reported last year at this time to $590,076 for a 4.11% yearly increase, despite the temporary closure of many local businesses. The willingness amongst area residents to support its small business community has proven effective with a year-to-date sales tax increase of 3.15%, or $2,476,116 over last year’s $2,400,491.
Mt. Enterprise saw a healthy sales tax boost for May with a net payment of $18,415 over last year’s $14,113, an increase of 30.48%. The year-to-date total of $83,233 reflects a significant increase over the previous year’s total of $57,980, a nearly 44% gain.
Overton registered a slight increase in sales tax payments last month with $27,753 over last year’s $29,514 but year-to-date totals are still down at $138,612 compared to 2019’s $143,888.
Tatum reported a dramatic decrease in sales tax payments through May with a total of $29,285. Last year’s total came in at $38,423, a 23.78% decrease in revenue. The sharp decline in sales tax totals is reflective of loss due to COVID-19 restrictions as the city reported a 16.89% increase for year-to-date totals with $130,996 over 2019’s $112,061.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, continued to show a slow decline in sales tax payments with May’s total standing at $918 compared to last year’s $931. Year-to-date totals show a decline as well, dropping 7.42% to $5,355 from 2019’s $5,784.
The county, as a whole, is still registering an increase with May totals at $668,447 over last year’s $649,708.
Larger surrounding cities are still feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 outbreak with Longview showing a nearly 10% drop in sales tax and Tyler following closely with a 7.63% drop.