Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order expanding travel without restrictions early Tuesday morning.
In this latest order Abbott said, “Executive Order GA-12 is hereby rescinded and terminated in its entirety. Executive Order GA-11 and the March 29, 2020 proclamation are hereby rescinded and terminated to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana. Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately as of the effective date of this executive order.
Executive Order GA-11 and the March 29, 2020, proclamation are otherwise superseded by this executive order, except that any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect thereunder, as of the effective date of this executive order, shall continue until its expiration as set forth in Executive Order GA-11.”
While travel to and from Louisiana and the city of New Orleans is no longer restricted there are some stipulations still in place. Abbott’s order continues saying, “Every person who enters the State of Texas as the final destination through an airport, from a point of origin or point of last departure in the following—State of California; State of Connecticut; State of New York; State of New Jersey; State of Washington; City of Atlanta, Georgia; City of Chicago, Illinois; City of Detroit, Michigan; or City of Miami, Florida—shall be subject to mandatory self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Texas or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter. The governor may by proclamation add to or subtract from the list of states and cities covered by this executive order. This order to self-quarantine shall not apply to people traveling in connection with military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions, as may be determined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Each person covered under this order to self-quarantine shall be responsible for all associated costs, including transportation, lodging, food, and medical care.”
The Governor’s intention with all recently released Executive Orders is the gradual reopening of the state to business and commerce. Updates to existing orders are expected as the state works through the Governor’s three phase plan.