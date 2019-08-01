TYLER – Gov. Greg Abbott will be coming to Tyler in August and will take part in a town hall at the UT Tyler Cowan Center that will be broadcast exclusively on KETK.
The event will be aired from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 15 and KETK anchor Neal Barton will be one of the lead moderators for the town hall. There will be two additional moderators from its sister station in Austin, Sally Hernandez and Phil Prazan.
The first 10 minutes will feature questions from the moderators with the last 50 minutes dedicated to questions from the live audience.
Voters can submit video questions using the hashtag #AbbottTownHall. Some questions posted to social media will be used during the event.
The town hall will be broadcast exclusively on KETK and also live-streamed on the station’s website. There will also be live reaction and engagement on its social media platforms.
Before and after the town hall, there will be a 30-minute digital special that will only be live-streamed on all Texas Nexstar affiliates websites. It will be hosted by Josh Hinkle, from the sister station in Austin.
Hinkle is a host of “State of Texas”, a weekly show covering the Texas legislature and elections.
Immediately following the town hall, a member of the Texas Democratic leadership will deliver a response to constituents.