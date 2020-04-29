Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his intention to allow the shelter in place order to expire on May 1.
In Monday afternoon’s press conference, Gov. Abbott introduced a multi-phase plan to gently re-open Texas business, all phases based upon the state’s ability to return to somewhat regular operation without causing a dramatic spike in positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
Abbott stated that retail businesses, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, museums, and libraries can once again open their doors to foot traffic and dine-in services on Friday, May 1.
Stipulations state that all businesses will operate within 25% of occupant capacity. It is unknown but assumed that the capacity should include staff.
Out of an abundance of caution, it was declared that hands-on exhibits in museums and libraries should remain closed until further notice.
In response to questions regarding salons, bars, and gyms and their inability to reopen within this first phase, Gov. Abbott stated, “We want hair salons, barbershops to open up ASAP. Most people wanted them open weeks ago and, candidly, I think their customers may want them open even more than the business owners want them open.”
“Here’s a factor that was looked at that we just need to work our way through and that is: We do have strategies to avoid having customers come in and aggregate together. The strategy would be to have one customer come in per salon worker but the fact of the matter is they remain very physically close to each other,” Abbott continued, saying, “The goal is just to find safe ways in which people can work in close contact with customers while preventing the spread of COVID-19. We want continued input and best practices and strategies from all of those salons.”
Phase I of the Governor’s plan included the training and employment of 1,100 contact tracers with the option to increase that number by 1,000 within a two-week period. By the May 11 inception of Phase III, the Governor hopes to have built a team of 4,000 contact tracers and successfully established the usage of a Contact Tracing IT application within local health departments.
The Centers for Disease Control call contact tracing “a core disease control measure employed by local and state health department personnel for decades, is a key strategy for preventing further spread of COVID-19.”
In contact tracing, public health staff works with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious. Public health staff must then alert these individuals of their potential exposure to the virus as quickly, and sensitively, as is possible. To protect the privacy of the patient these contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection. They are not told the identity of the patient that may have exposed them.
Once identified and alerted these contacts are given education, information, and the support necessary to understand their risk. They are also informed that they should monitor themselves for illness, what steps they should take to isolate themselves from others, and told of the possibility that they could spread the infection even if they themselves remain asymptomatic.
The contacts are encouraged to stay home and maintain social distancing protocol until 14 days after their last exposure and monitor themselves by checking their temperature at least twice daily and watching for cough or shortness of breath. Contacts who develop symptoms should promptly isolate themselves and notify public health staff at which time they should be evaluated for infection and the need for medical care.
The CDC views contact tracing as a specialized skill. This new labor force will need an understanding of patient confidentiality, principles of exposure, and the medical terms associated, symptoms of the virus, and potentially infectious interactions. They will need to have basic crisis counseling skills and the ability to confidently refer patients and contacts for further care if needed while displaying a heightened level of interpersonal and cultural sensitivity and an ability to build a level of trust with patients.
In an effort to more effectively track the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus a variety of contact tracer apps for personal cell phone and business use has been created. Government-deployed contact tracing apps require a user to download the application which uses Bluetooth or GPS systems to track other smartphones in which the user comes into contact and based on a specific set of parameters alerts the user of their possible exposure. The ability of these apps to geo-locate its users has sparked privacy violation debates even in the plan’s infancy.
China, Singapore, and South Korea have already implemented the use of these apps while Australia and other European countries are working towards their implementation.