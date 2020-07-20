The Henderson Dixie Jr Boys Baseball League is a group associated with the Henderson Boys Baseball Association (HBBA) currently serving the Henderson and Rusk County area.
This past weekend of July, from the 11 to the 13, the All-Stars tournaments were held for the Baseball Boys Youth Division. The Henderson Dixie Boys played against Livingston in the first round of the State Tournament on Saturday, July 11, winning by 15 to 0. Team members Brian Briggs and Caden Foster combined on the mound to hold Livingston to just 2 hits during defense, and then Aiden Rogers and Cullen Thomas each secured 2 hits on offense.
In the second game of the day, the Dixie Boys played against Chapel Hill, coming out on top with a score of 12 to 7. Manning Bradley and Kanye Brantley both managed to strike out 3 each, while Caden Foster assisted in performing strongly on the mound to secure a win. Cole Greenhouse, as well as both Manning Bradley and Aiden Rogers each, achieved multiple hits during the game.
However, on Sunday, July 12, the Dixie Boys lost out to Panola County (Co) 8 to 1. Ultimately, the remaining teams at the state tournament, Henderson, Panola Co, and Chapel Hill all had one loss and Henderson drew a bye to play off against the winner of the Chapel Hill vs Panola County game.
So that Monday, July 13, Henderson played Chapel Hill and won 10 to 9, with an 8 inning walk-off win.
With this turn of events, Henderson will represent Texas at the Dixie Jr Boys World Series in Sterlington, LA beginning on August 1, with their first game again the Florida state champions at 10 a.m.