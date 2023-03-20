Overton Stars spend the day on horseback
Overton Stars spend the day on horseback
Overton Texas Stars, a special needs social group created by Overton resident and special needs supermom Jalisa Barron, spent Wednesday at Merchant Farm enjoying social time on horseback.
Ilene Merchant, owner and operator of Merchant Farm, met Barron as she received the Grand Marshall Award for her organization’s Christmas parade float, and a quick connection formed. The two teamed up to create a unique and special outing for the Stars group as Merchant’s farm is equipped for special needs children and adults who utilize equine therapy.
Stars members spent the afternoon handling, riding, and brushing the horses, taking ATV rides, and ending with a pizza party. Smiling faces, filthy hands, and dirty feet ruled the day as this amazing group of special needs families enjoyed a peaceful day outside of the hustle, bustle, and anxiety often caused by daily life.
“I will always make sure special needs families get the chance to enjoy fun events with their children, in a safe manner,” said Barron. “Being a mom of a special needs child, I know and understand how it can feel to not have much support. My plan is to grow larger and build the support this town desperately needs for amazing families like ours. No matter the issues in Overton, I won’t let that stop me from making sure these children have events to attend and enjoy safely.”
