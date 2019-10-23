Tommy Goode
What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?
• Served 12 years on HISD School Board
• Chamber of Commerce president
• Lion’s Club Leadership Council and past President of Lion’s Club
• Melvin Jones Fellow award for Lion’s Club International foundation. Given for dedicated Humanitarian services.
• Rusk County Lifetime achievement award from the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce awarded in 2012
• Lived in Henderson 40+ years
What kind of modifications, if any, would you like to see instituted?
We have done a pretty good job of staying up to date with technology and advances in infrastructure. We will continue to discover new processes and keep Henderson a successful and growing community.
Henderson is blessed with great leadership across all departments in the city.
Where are three areas of improvement needed?
Streamlining communication and needs between the citizens of Henderson and the City Council
Continued work on our streets and roadways
Planning and managing our water resources that we’ve been so greatly blessed with
How would you better budget tax revenues?
Stay up with the latest needs and goals
What is the most important skill you bring to the table?
People skills
I love to listen, open to suggestions, and able to prioritize
A love for our community and will strive to keep our Christian values a priority