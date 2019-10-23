Chris Wheeler
I have lived in Henderson, District 1, for 40+ years. I ran the swimming and other programs at the YMCA for several years before beginning my teaching career, from which I retired in 2015. In retirement, I help with grandchildren and look in on my favorite neighbor - my dad – regularly, as well as reading, gardening, and traveling when I have the opportunity.
What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?
I don’t know about “uniquely” qualified – I bet lots of people are well qualified! I am running to serve the community, and I am in a position to have time to dedicate to it. I have served in various capacities over the years; a community service project of which I am particularly proud is that, while teaching for HISD, I raised the needed funds and oversaw the complete renovation of the auditorium at the Administration Building on High Street, providing not only a performance venue for my students, but a meeting place for HISD and the community at large.
What kind of modifications, if any, would you like to see instituted?
I think it would be prudent to do lots more listening before suggesting changes. That being said, I am interested in strong neighborhoods, clear communication, and the best possible use of city resources.
Where are three areas of improvement needed?
In talking with residents as I walk the district, the things that are mentioned again and again are; 1) roads; 2) getting prompt, accurate answers when you have a question or concern; 3) code enforcement; and 4) the need for a full-service grocery store at the north end of town.
How would you better budget tax revenues?
I have, of course, studied recent years’ budgets and the recently approved budget for the coming year, but a city budget has many working parts, and I believe I would need to inform myself more fully before speaking to this.
What is the most important skill you bring to the table?
Thoroughness. I am making a concerted effort to knock on every door in the district, listening to what people have to say. I pride myself on being thoughtful and organized, and finishing what I start.