Most people know that she was adopted. For those that do not know, she was born in Del Rio, and chosen by the two most perfect parents, James and Sara Ross. She was raised right here in Henderson with her brother, Jim. She graduated Henderson High School in 1994. She has four children of her own and two bonus kids. Their ages range from 23 to three. A little fun fact is that she has had only had four jobs thus far. After 13 years of working in the Justice of the Peace office she felt led to run for office and has not regretted it.
Best part of your job: Serving the public and helping others
Favorite movie: The Sound of Music
Favorite television show: The Rifleman
Favorite actor/actress: Sandra Bullock
Favorite color: Purple
Favorite musical group: Alabama
If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be? Hawaii
Something people would be surprised to know about you? I really don’t talk that much
Three people, living or dead, you’d like to invite to dinner? My grandparents and my brother (all deceased)
Favorite food: Stuffed Chicken Marsala
Favorite website: Amazon
Favorite book: The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein (I know, it’s a kids book)
Favorite vacation spot: When I was a kid we went on yearly summer vacations, now I don’t travel much
Favorite thing to cook on the grill: RIBEYE!!!!!!!!!!!!(2 inch thick)
Favorite way to spend your day off: With my family
Favorite snack food: Trolli sour snacks
Favorite board game: Monopoly
Favorite sport team: UT
Favorite beverage first thing in the morning: Nothing. It has been one week since I stopped drinking Dr. Pepper every morning.
Do you have a lucky charm or number? 17
If stranded on a deserted island what is one thing you couldn’t live without? My family
Philosophy, code, saying you live by: Treat others the way you want to be treated (The golden rule)
Happiness is… Spending time with my family making memories
Something on your bucket list that you’d like to do: Go on a cruise
What is your greatest fear? Losing someone I love
Which living person do you most admire, and why? My parents, because they are so unselfish.
What is the trait you most deplore in others? Not being honest; however, everyone can be forgiven
What was your most embarrassing moment? Falling in front of everyone
What is your most treasured possession? My wedding ring
What would your super power be? To read minds
Best meal you make: Pot roast with all the sides
My idea of a perfect Saturday night is … Playing with the kids until they fall asleep
First car: Buick Skylark (My dad refused to buy me a new car for my first car. I was so mad, but now I completely understand. Dad was right… I did wreck it)
If I could change places with anyone in the world for a day, it would be…A true homeless person so I could be reminded of how blessed I am.
Most interesting place I have ever visited: Boston
Phobia: spiders
Who inspires you? My parents and the people I work with.
Something you will always find in your refrigerator: Butter and milk
If you could change one thing about yourself what would it be? I would not overthink things
Do you remember your first job? Yes, the oldest Dairy Queen right here in Henderson.
What is your dream job? I have my dream job. JP5 Judge
What is the best advice you ever received? There is good in everyone. Just because you can’t see it right away doesn’t mean it’s not there.
Which best describes you – romantic, athletic, serious, care-free, practical joker or nerdy? Care-free
If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do with your winnings? I don’t play the lottery unless it’s just really ridiculously large.
What is your favorite season of the year? Summer
What is playing now on your Ipod? I do not have an iPod and I do not listen to music unless I am in the car.
What is your greatest ambition in life? My greatest ambition is to make an influence on someone’s life
Are you an optimist or a pessimist? Is the glass half full or half empty? I have always seen the glass half full!!!
If you could be granted one talent, what would it be? To be an elegant writer.
If you could have chosen your name what would it be? I like my name so I am not sure.
Do you know someone who would make a great subject for Getting to know…? E-mail Kent Mahoney at managingeditor@thehendersonnews.com.