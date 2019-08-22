Josh Woolridge is the new Headmaster at Full Armor Christian Academy. He is military aviation veteran with ample ministry experience.
Best part of your job: Investing in the lives of young people with a sweet spirit of Christian service
Favorite movie: National Treasure movie series
Favorite television show: The Office (American version)
Favorite color: Blue
Favorite musical group: Christian Rock, if that’s a thing.
If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be? I would go to Australia, specifically the Gold Coast.
Something people would be surprised to know about you? I have been deployed to overseas locations on 10 different occasions.
Three people, living or dead, you’d like to invite to dinner? Martin Luther (reformation), John Hancock and my dad, Andy Woolridge
Favorite food: Skyline Chili (Cincinnati, Ohio favorite)
Favorite website: www.full-armor.org I like to study theology and I like to use https://www.blueletterbible.org/
Favorite book: Childhood book called The Runaway Bunny
Favorite vacation spot: Wherever the family goes…
Favorite thing to cook on the grill: Good old American 80/20 seasoned burger
Favorite way to spend your day off: My wife and I have four kids, so I like to spend time with family, playing games, outdoor activities, and eating.
Favorite snack food: Chips of any kind.
Favorite board game: Cribbage
Favorite sport team: FC Barcelona
Favorite beverage first thing in the morning: Krispy Kreme coffee
Do you have a lucky charm or number? I’m not a luck-kind-of-guy. However, seven is a great number, for many reasons.
If stranded on a deserted island what is one thing you couldn’t live without? Glasses
Philosophy, code, saying you live by: People-Focused, Biblically-Driven, and Spirit-Led
Happiness is … fleeting; it comes and goes, but true joy is found in a relationship with Jesus Christ.
Something on your bucket list that you’d like to do: Skydiving, deep-sea fishing, backpacking in the Appalachians
Describe yourself in three words or less: Servant, husband, father
When were you happiest? I saw all four of my kids being born.
What is your greatest fear? Sudden illness/accident
Which living person do you most admire, and why? I admire the single parent who tirelessly sacrifices their life and body for the benefit of their children.
What is the trait you most deplore in others? Dishonesty, cheating, and greed
What was your most embarrassing moment? I showed up to my very first assignment in the military in my dress blues to meet the unit commander. I stopped to eat at Subway just before that and had a saucy meatball become dislodged from the sub and land on my nicely, pressed dress shirt. Needless to say, it was not a very good first impression.
What is your most treasured possession? I’m not sure if it’s a treasure, but I climbed Mount Etna and I collected several lava stones from there.
What would your super power be? Teleport
Best meal you make: Almostanything on the grill.
My idea of a perfect Saturday night is … watching college football while lounging on the couch drinking root beer and eating, well, chips, of course!
First car: Rusty blue 1995 Chevrolet Spectrum
Most interesting place I have ever visited: Mallorca, Spain
Phobia: Snakes, I don’t know what they’re thinking.
Something you will always find in your refrigerator: Pickles
If you could change one thing about yourself what would it be? I am who I’m meant to be (Greatest Showman)
Do you remember your first job? I worked as a dishwasher at Friendly’s restaurant for $7/hr.
What is your dream job? Ministry leadership position… Headmaster at Full Armor Christian Academy
What is the best advice you ever received? Knowledge is Power, from my brother while he was stationed in Keflavic, Iceland while in the Marine Corps
Which best describes you – romantic, athletic, serious, care-free, practical joker or nerdy? Logical, caring
If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do with your winnings? Don’t play, but since you’re asking. Spoil my mom—pay off EVERYTHING for her.
What is your favorite season of the year? Spring
What is playing now on your Ipod? Hillsong United; Oceans
What is your greatest ambition in life? Allow my kids to have a role model that inspires them to be anything they dream.
Are you an optimist or a pessimist? Is the glass half full or half empty? Very optimistic, so much so that pessimists do not like to be around me.
What is your biggest regret? Not starting a retirement option earlier in life.
If you could be granted one talent, what would it be? Play the guitar
Do you prefer candy, flowers, jewelry or other as a gift? I am honored to receive anything as a gift, even a Sonic coke from Full Armor’s coaching staff.
If you could have chosen your name what would it be? Sir Joshua Remington III
